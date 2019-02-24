The long-awaited audit of the Anniston City School System’s fiscal 2017 financials was about as bad as most feared.
The system ended the fiscal year with a $2.9 million deficit after starting the year with a $2.7 million deficit.
The needle, however, is moving in the right direction with reported deficit of $1.33 million for fiscal 2018, and a projected deficit of $1.04 million for the current fiscal year.
But that’s about all of the good that can be squeezed out of the audit report that was made public during Thursday’s school board meeting.
The deficit means the school board is failing to meet the state requirement of keeping on hand a month’s worth of operating costs. It’s a result, said Chief Financial Officer Jimmie Thompson, of falling enrollment and high transportation costs.
Another point of concern raised by the audit was mislabeled equipment for the Child Nutrition Program, which could lead to a misappropriation of federal funds, according to the report.
Additionally, the Anniston City Council previously decided not to give any of this year’s $100,000 supplement to the school board until the audit was released. Where that stands now is not clear.
The audit’s 17-month-old figures were not a surprise, Thompson said. The school system’s financial woes could be felt even before the exact numbers were known. In fact, it likely contributed to former Superintendent Darren Douthitt receiving a less-than-stellar evaluation last October.
Specifically, the board said Douthitt needed “improvement in seeking sufficient funding, leadership of the schools and supporting the planning and implementation of a curriculum ...” and “... to take a more active role in curriculum and instruction and managing financial resources.”
Two months later, Douthitt announced his resignation.
As dire as the audit is, it might also represent an opportunity to make some drastic, but necessary changes in the school system.
Previous discussions have included a laundry list of approaches to address finances, including reducing transportation costs; reducing professional development costs; creating a school consolidation plan; creating a committee to search and apply for alternative funding sources.
Last week, interim Superintendent Marlon Jones gave details of a new strategic plan that includes a component that addresses finances. The plan has a three-pronged approach that includes a shared school board curriculum, better internal communication and efficient use of financial resources.
Board President Robert Houston applauded the strategic plan, but overcoming Anniston’s challenges will require some heaving lifting and some major sacrifice.
While falling enrollment points to an obvious need to consolidate schools, deciding which schools to close will not be a comfortable discussion. An even more uncomfortable discussion will involve trimming administration.
No one wants to lose their job, and it’s not something this Editorial Board celebrates, but continuing to operate in the red could eventually lead to the system not being able to make payroll, and bring the risk of state takeover.
Our hope is that Jones, Thompson and the board will work together and explore some creative ways to expedite the school system’s financial resurgence. If this audit doesn’t force out-of-the-box thinking, nothing will.