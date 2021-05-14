Editorial: A Mother's Day memory from May 14, 1961 in Anniston that sadly lives in infamy

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
After the Greyhound was firebombed on May 14, 1961 in Anniston, passenger Roberta Holmes and Freedom Rider Ed Blankenheim sit on the grass in front of Forsyth’s as Jimmy McDonald, Freedom Rider, and Cpl. Ell Cowling stand facing the bus.
Sixty years ago, a mob in Anniston attacked a Greyhound bus filled with passengers known as the Freedom Riders.
That Mother’s Day became a day of infamy for this community, the state of Alabama and the South. It cannot be forgotten as Black lives continue to be threatened amid ongoing tensions with police and Republican Party attempts to limit their right to vote.