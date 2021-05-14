You are the owner of this article.
Editorial: A Mother's Day memory from May 14, 1961 in Anniston that sadly lives in infamy

FR-37

After the Greyhound was firebombed on May 14, 1961 in Anniston, passenger Roberta Holmes and Freedom Rider Ed Blankenheim sit on the grass in front of Forsyth’s as Jimmy McDonald, Freedom Rider, and Cpl. Ell Cowling stand facing the bus.

 Joe Postiglione/The Anniston Star

Sixty years ago, a mob in Anniston attacked a Greyhound bus filled with passengers known as the Freedom Riders.

That Mother’s Day became a day of infamy for this community, the state of Alabama and the South. It cannot be forgotten as Black lives continue to be threatened amid ongoing tensions with police and Republican Party attempts to limit their right to vote.

James Bennett is Executive Editor. Contact him at 256-235-3540 or jbennett@annistonstar.com.

