Editor James Bennett's column: Go experience Anniston museums for yourself

Anniston Museum of Natural History

The Anniston Museum of Natural History

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

The Anniston Museum and Gardens complex offers one-of-a-kind educational and cultural experiences.

I’ve found them to be the crown jewels of Anniston in the two years I’ve lived here. Something amazing has come up in every tour I’ve taken of the Anniston Museum of Natural History and Berman Museum of World History. They're windows into faraway places and past civilizations.

James Bennett is Executive Editor.