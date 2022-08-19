Editor James Bennett's column: Go experience Anniston museums for yourself

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
The Anniston Museum and Gardens complex offers one-of-a-kind educational and cultural experiences.
I’ve found them to be the crown jewels of Anniston in the two years I’ve lived here. Something amazing has come up in every tour I’ve taken of the Anniston Museum of Natural History and Berman Museum of World History. They're windows into faraway places and past civilizations.