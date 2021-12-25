Editor James Bennett's column: Christmas memories of mom last forever

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automaticrenewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
*NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY join with a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials! AMEX is not accepted through this site.
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
As I enter the winter of my lifetime, I often look back on fond memories and share with anyone who’ll read or listen.
Since it’s Christmas, this trip down memory lane involves more than candy canes and snowball fights. They revolve mostly around my mother, Carol Jean Kirchner Bennett, a beautiful woman from Detroit who married a resourceful country boy from Tennessee and made the best of it with four hard-headed sons.