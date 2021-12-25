You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Editor James Bennett's column: Christmas memories of mom last forever

c
Stock photo

As I enter the winter of my lifetime, I often look back on fond memories and share with anyone who’ll read or listen.

Since it’s Christmas, this trip down memory lane involves more than candy canes and snowball fights. They revolve mostly around my mother, Carol Jean Kirchner Bennett, a beautiful woman from Detroit who married a resourceful country boy from Tennessee and made the best of it with four hard-headed sons.

banana

A cool banana seat bike similar to the one I got for Christmas in 1971.

James Bennett is Executive Editor. Contact him at 256-235-3540 or jbennett@annistonstar.com.

Tags