Commentary: Tuberville tells critics to go … well, you know where

Congratulations were flowing for Republican Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday night after he defeated incumbent Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race.

The campaign was indeed historic. Tuberville’s 20-percent margin of victory over Jones (60 percent to 40 percent) was one of the largest ever against an incumbent senator. Only a handful of incumbents have lost by more than 15 percent, in more than 1,000 elections in the last 100 years nationwide.

James Bennett is Executive Editor. Contact him at 256-235-3540 or jbennett@annistonstar.com.

