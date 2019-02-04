ANTHONY COOK: Thanks for your feedback. And the winner is …
I’ve never hosted an awards show, but on Friday I got a pretty good idea of the thrill of giving people the good news that they’ve won something.
Let me explain.
A couple of months ago, I wrote a column inviting readers to offer suggestions for how we might make improvements here at the newspaper. We also convened a readership panel that helped us assess a Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats analysis of The Anniston Star.
That small group gave us invaluable insight about some things we’d already considered and many we had not.
Meanwhile, readers have steadily answered the call for feedback by sending me emails offering their suggestions.
As incentive to get more participation, and as thanks for sharing your well-thought-out ideas, we offered to put into a drawing the names of everyone who emailed in a suggestion. The first 20 names drawn would receive a free one-year subscription to our website. That subscription not only includes all the news from The Anniston Star, but also all the news from The Daily Home, The St. Clair Times, The Cleburne News, The Jacksonville Piedmont News Journal and Lakeside Living magazine.
After the first 20 names, we also promised to draw for one person to receive a lifetime subscription to The Vault, an online archive of every Anniston Star newspaper, going back more than 100 years. This tool is great for researching projects, looking to see how historical events were covered, exploring genealogy and much more.
And finally, the 22nd name drawn would receive a free Apple Watch.
On Friday, we held that drawing in a Facebook Live presentation from The Star newsroom. I had help from my colleague Gabby Turner, who’s a member of our customer service team.
The winners of the free one-year subscription to our website were: Diana Shull, Diane Runnells, Kathy Wright, Peggy Gunnells, Falon Hurst, William Hubbard, Joy Patty, Jon Tal Murphree, Janis Ellison, Marty Trantham, Tim Davis, Dr. Joseph “Jay” Walker Jr., Rufus Kinney, Randall T. Heflin, Kathy Halpin, Patricia Patty, John Richardson, Andy Green, Phyllis Thompson and Angela Live.
The winner of the lifetime subscription to The Vault was Bill and Glenda Barker.
And, with all the names placed back in the boom tube for the final drawing, the winner of the Apple Watch was ... Danny Shears.
Each of you have been/will be directly notified about what you’ve won and how to claim it. For those with subscriptions to the website and The Vault, feel free to call Gabby or one of her teammates at 256-235-9253.
Ultimately, we believe this drawing was a small investment compared to the value of your constructive insight, and we intend to use that feedback to become an even greater partner and a friendly, but honest neighbor to the communities we serve.
We make no bones about it; we want to grow the number of our digital subscribers, so this likely won’t be the last time we engage you in something fun, but also intentionally strategic.
I believe in what we do as a company, and I’m proud to work alongside the journalists who practice their craft for Consolidated Publishing.
And I believe, given the chance, they’ll win you over, too.
UPDATED: This post was updated to correct the cost of an annual subscription to the website.
Editor Anthony Cook: 256-299-2110. On Twitter @AnthonyCook_DH.