A week ago was the first Something To Do Sunday in Anniston, and I couldn’t have been more pleased and humbled by the outcome.
More than a hundred kids showed up. Boys and girls of all ages -- from kindergarten to 18 -- enjoyed numerous activities, including learning to take golf swings, playing basketball and shuffleboard, and playing board games like checkers, Scrabble and chess.
Sunday was in many ways the culmination of a call to the men, particularly the African-American men of Anniston, to take an active role in responding to recent acts of violence among the city’s youth. And respond, you did. I’ll never be able to name all the men who were instrumental in making Sunday a success, but Steven Folks, Marcus Dunn, John Wilson, Shane Denham, Reuben Johnson, Frazier Burroughs and Paul Dorsey were key players. But dozens of others -- black, white, old and young -- worked together on Sunday, many of us for the first time, to make sure every young person felt welcome, included and special.
It wasn’t just the number of men, but the caliber. Watching them help instruct the youth on their golf swings or join the little ones for a game of checkers was heartwarming. They planted a seed for the young men who were present to see that it’s possible to have a great time together without cussing, without alcohol or drugs, without objectifying women, without arguing and without violence.
It was also encouraging to see the number of volunteers who showed up to help serve food, help keep track of kids and generally make sure everything went smoothly. We can’t thank you enough.
I was contacted before and after last Sunday’s event by many who said they wanted to be there but had other obligations. No worries. Last week was the first of what we hope to be many Something To Do Sundays. The next will be Feb. 17, and you’ll definitely be needed.
The expectation is that even more kids will show up next month, so the plan is to move to the Aquatic and Fitness Center at McClellan, which will accommodate a larger number of kids and allow for more activities, including swimming. When the weather gets warmer, we plan to take advantage of the outdoor facilities at the Carver, South Highland, Wiggins and Hodges community centers, as well as parks in Constantine, Glen Addie and Norwood.
Until then, we want to continue planting seeds, including the principles of education and hardwork. In that regard, we ask that on Feb. 17 students bring their most recent report cards. Those with all As and Bs will receive a small reward. It won’t be anything substantial, but we know how important it is to work hard and make good grades, and we want to incentivize the behavior we encourage. We ask that local businesses and agencies please provide financial help with this part of the effort by contacting Steven Folks at 256-236-8221.
Finally, there’s one other seed we want to plant.
Sunday’s event began with Folks calling all of the youth to the center of the gym floor and having the men form a circle around them. It was a symbolic picture of our willingness to stand guard over the youth of our city, to encircle them, to be there for them, and show that we are all stronger together than any of us are on our own.
I led a young lady -- 6 or 7 years old -- to the center of that circle, and we led the group in the Lord’s prayer.
The two hours seemed to fly by, and at the end, before parting ways, we gathered and prayed again.
Those of us who are organizing the Something To Do Sundays agree that fun and games and structure and expectations are key elements of molding the next generation. But we also agree that it’s essential to make God foundational to our interaction with our youth. Each of us well knows the value of having faith in our Creator and understanding that we all answer to a Higher Power.
So, without apology, we plant that seed, and we’re praying and waiting patiently for the harvest. We believe the city of Anniston will be the better for it.
Anthony Cook is the executive editor of Consolidated Publishing. Reach him at amcook70@gmail.com.