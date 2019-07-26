In October of 1940, the first couple and their daughter moved into apartment D-9 of the Glen Addie Homes Apartments in west Anniston. For the past 80 years, the government-assisted housing has been home to countless low-income families in need of affordable housing options.
But that run is coming to an end.
The Anniston Housing Authority, which owns the Glen Addie Apartments and several other housing projects around the city, announced a few days ago that it is asking the federal government for permission to tear down the authority’s oldest housing location.
“It’s our oldest property, and it’s time for it to go,” Willie “Sonny” McMahand, director of the Housing Authority, was quoted as saying in an article by The Star’s Tim Lockette.
It’s not the first time the authority has demolished a housing project. More than a year ago, it tore down the former Cooper Homes Apartments on West 15th Street, and Barber Terrace Apartments in southeast Anniston is next on the list to be torn down.
With Cooper Homes, the residents were relocated to one of the Authority’s other public housing apartments in Anniston, or to privately-owned apartments with the assistance of government subsidies. The same will be the temporary solution for Glen Addie residents.
The plan is to rebuild in each location — but not with dense two-story red-brick apartment buildings like before. The replacement would be a mixture of privately owned and government-subsidized single-family homes.
I think it’s just what’s needed, and the Housing Authority is doing the right thing. Here’s why:
Glen Addie has issues with mold caused by moisture and condensation that seeps into the apartments. Even when the visible mold is addressed, it tends to come back under those conditions.
Beyond that, having a mixture of middle class families living alongside lower-income families would elevate the value of the property for investors and for the residents themselves. It’s a philosophy that was brought to Alabama almost a decade ago by Birmingham Housing Authority Director Michael Lundy, who believes that when kids from lower-income families are routinely exposed to working-class families, it changes their life trajectory.
Sacred Heart’s championship basketball coach Ralpheal Graves attended the Something To Do Sunday event in Glen Addie last week and pointed out the apartment where he grew up. It was important that he was there, because he’s an example of the type of success that’s possible for kids who grow up in the projects.
The kids in Glen Addie need to know that how they start doesn’t define how they end, and that message becomes more clear when they live in a neighborhood where they regularly see more examples of successful people.
Despite the wisdom of what the Anniston Housing Authority is doing, Glen Addie is personal for me. Christian Fellowship Bible Church where I pastor is located in Glen Addie. Some of the residents, like Mr. Willie and Ms. English, have visited the church, and around three dozen kids from Glen Addie attended our vacation Bible school just this past week.
Those folks will be relocated when it’s torn down, but it’s clear they consider Glen Addie their home.
Several residents interviewed recently said they agreed that the apartments were moldy but that they didn’t want to leave.
The timing of the demolition and the rebuild is up in the air as the Housing Authority awaits approval from the federal government, but McMahand projected a new complex could be built by 2021 or 2022.
As I drove through west Anniston’s Central City community a couple of weeks ago, I headed into downtown Anniston and turned down 15th Street.
The empty open field where Cooper Homes Apartments used to sit raised the obvious question about the folks who used to live there and the ones who now live at Glen Addie — When will they be back home?
Anthony Cook is executive editor of Consolidated Publishing. Reach him at amcook70@gmail.com.