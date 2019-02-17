Every now and then, you have to do some house cleaning. When it comes to our professional duties, house cleaning means checking off a list of tasks that you need to address in short order.
That’s what I intend to do with today’s column.
Jacksonville Exchange Club
I had the honor this past week of being the guest speaker at the Jacksonville Exchange Club meeting. Jacksonville’s is the largest Exchange Club in the state, and it supports numerous charities and initiatives in the Jacksonville area.
After briefly describing the Consolidated Publishing family of publications, the historic value of journalism as the fourth estate and this company’s focus on local news coverage, I took questions from the audience. Here are a couple of examples:
How does the newspaper compete with so many people turning to digital media?
While some media companies have turned almost entirely to digital media, essentially abandoning print, Consolidated Publishing works to emphasize both. Our photography, news reporting, attention to writing and editing, and page design are done primarily with the printed newspaper in mind.
Even so, we are well aware that there’s an emerging generation of readers who likely will never subscribe to a newspaper. BUT … they will need news about the communities where they live, and it’s our job to deliver it to them where they are -- on their digital devices. With that in mind, we invest time, resources and manpower in producing and sharing content on our website, on our social media platforms and on our apps.
When I go online on Mondays and Tuesdays, I only see the Sunday paper. Why do we have to wait until Wednesday to get news from Monday and Tuesday?
You don’t. What you’re seeing is the e-Edition, which is an electronic copy of the printed newspaper. It only updates when there’s a new printed paper, so no update on Monday and Tuesday. However, the website is updated daily, including Monday and Tuesday, with the news of the day in realtime. If there’s a council meeting on Monday night, it’s usually posted to the website that same night.
The hour passed quickly. It was a good time with good people.
John Stevenson
I was at the Alabama Press Association summit in Montgomery just over a week ago where the organization gave a lifetime achievement award to John Stevenson, publisher and editor of The Randolph Leader.
The presentation was preceded by a video tribute, and his brother, David, accepted the award on John’s behalf, reading a speech John had written. It received a standing ovation.
John was too sick to attend, and less than a week later, he died Thursday morning at his home in Roanoke.
In addition to APA, I also served with John on the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama. He was truly a down-to-earth gentleman of unblemished integrity who loved his community and showed it through his civic involvement. But as a third-generation newspaperman, it was his commitment to covering Randolph County as publisher of The Leader for which he’ll most be remembered.
John was a great newspaper man and an even better man. Community journalism lost a champion. He’ll be missed.
Something to do Sundays
Today will be the second Something To Do Sundays gathering of local youth and community leaders. The first one last month had more than 100 children, and we hope even more will come to today’s event.
The purpose is to provide safe and fun activities while building relationships and providing structure for local youth.
Activities will include basketball, volleyball, swimming, chess, racquetball and more. We’ll have refreshments, and kids who bring their most recent report card will get a reward for report cards with all As and Bs.
Any men willing to spend a couple of hours pouring into the lives of our young people are asked to join us from 3-5 p.m. today at the Aquatic Center, 130 Summerall Gate Road (McClellan), Anniston.
Hope to see you there.
Anthony Cook is executive editor of Consolidated Publishing. amcook70@gmail.com