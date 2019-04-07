The only thing that’s constant about the newspaper business these days is that things are always changing.
That’s certainly been the case for Consolidated Publishing, not the least of which includes relocating its offices. Or at least we sort of relocated.
On April 1, The Star finalized the move of all of its operations from the south end of its building on McClellan Boulevard to the north end of the same building.
Every department — the newsroom, customer service, accounting, executive offices, human resources, advertising, IT, everything — was packed up and moved to the other side of the building.
The move became necessary when the Anniston City Council voted last month to relocate City Hall offices to the vacated part of the Anniston Star building.
The federal General Services Administration decided last year to build a new federal courthouse at the site of the current City Hall location on Gurnee Avenue and is expected to begin demolishing the existing building in September. That means city offices will be moved into the Star building over the next four months.
While the newspaper’s working space is a little tighter, communication and teamwork have been enhanced exponentially. The proximity definitely establishes an atmosphere that encourages collaboration, which, in my experience, leads to better journalism.
Another significant change was the soft launch last week of redesigned mobile apps for The Anniston Star and The Daily Home.
For our readers, you’ll notice that as many as six stories are featured across the top of the home page, with the latest stories aligned vertically as you scroll down the page.
You can also choose to view content by category — News, Sports, Opinion, Features, Obituaries, etc. The app also gives you access to the E-edition (the electronic version of the printed newspaper), and there’s a feature that allows you to submit news tips.
For us, one of the main advantages of the new app is the ability to more easily push breaking news notifications directly to your phone. (You can also turn these notifications off and on at your leisure within the app.)
Another plus is that we’re now able to provide local businesses with the ability to advertise on our app. That wasn’t possible with the old app.
If you already have our app on your iOS (iPhone) devices, a simple upgrade in your App Store is all you need. Otherwise, search the App Store for Anniston Star and Daily Home to download.
If you have the app on your Android device, you’ll need to download the new apps from Google Play.
The apps are free to download.
Your print subscription gives you access to Consolidated Publishing’s full suite of online products — The Anniston Star, The Daily Home, The St. Clair Times, The (Jacksonville/Piedmont) News Journal, The Cleburne News and Lakeside Living magazine.
Print subscribers can set up your online account by calling customer service at 256-235-3254.
Otherwise, the very affordable online subscription (as little as around 19 cents a day) gets you access to everything mentioned above except the printed newspaper.
Change isn’t always fun, but in this brave new digital world, it’s evermore necessary. We hope you check out our recent changes and let us know what you think.
Anthony Cook is executive editor of Consolidated Publishing. Reach him at amcook70@gmail.com, 256-235-3540.