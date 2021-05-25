Odenville native elected SGA president of Montevallo

AnaKate Andrasko was recently elected Student Government Association president of the University of Montevallo for the 2021-22 school year.
She graduated from St. Clair County High School in 2018. She later joined the SGA her freshman year of college and is majoring in communications.
Before being elected president of the organization, Anadrako served as its student trustee and director of diversity and outreach.
She wanted to join because she was a part of SCCHS SGA and said it was something she wanted to continue to be a part of in college.
“My favorite part is advocating for the students,” Andrasko said.
Throughout her career in the organization, Andrasko has been a part of many campus projects including changing names of the buildings to have more inclusivity and improving counseling services to be more discrete for its students.
Andrasko said being elected for the new position was a great honor.
“I appreciate that my peers think so highly of me to advocate for them and I also appreciate the support of the administration behind me in making the decisions for the students,” Andrasko said.