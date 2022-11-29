NWS storm potential for Tuesday night raised to ‘slight’ and earlier

The chance of severe weather for Tuesday night is now forecast to be “slight” and start earlier than originally anticipated.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has increased the level of potential storms from its original forecast Monday of a “marginal” chance and has moved up the timing from its original forecast of storms starting Tuesday at 11 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the Calhoun County area.
Rain is also expected to begin in the local area as early as 3 p.m. Tuesday.
That forecast also has the potential storms leaving the area by 6 a.m. Wednesday.
A “slight risk” is defined as holding the potential for tornadoes, damaging winds with speeds up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail.
The NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook states the highest risk for these threats is along and west of Interstate 65, adding heavy rainfall may also result in localized flooding.
“Storms that form late this afternoon could produce hail, but the main tornado threat will come tonight, especially after 8 p.m.,” said ABC 33/40 meteorologist James Spann on his Tuesday midday social media posting. “The highest tornado threat will be over the western half of Alabama tonight but severe storms are possible on the eastern side of the state as well.”
Spann advises everyone to have access to a NOAA weather radio for alerts and have a plan in place should a severe storm hits the area.
“Please don’t be anxious about tonight‘s weather,” Spann said. “Severe weather threats like this are common in Alabama between now and May. Get the warning, have a plan, and we will get through the night together just fine.”