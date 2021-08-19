No quorum for Talladega Planning Commission, so no hearing on location of drug rehab center

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
The Talladega Planning Commission meeting for the month of August was canceled Thursday night because of a lack of quorum, but several people in the audience said they will be back next month.
Most, if not all of the people in the audience Thursday night were there to speak against rezoning the former Timber Ridge Golf Club, which is now owned by New Beginnings Recovery Center. The group plans to open a men’s residential drug rehabilitation program on the property.