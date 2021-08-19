You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No quorum for Talladega Planning Commission, so no hearing on location of drug rehab center

Drug rehab

(Illustration from stock art created by Bran Strickland of The Anniston Star)

The Talladega Planning Commission meeting for the month of August was canceled Thursday night because of a lack of quorum, but several people in the audience said they will be back next month.

Most, if not all of the people in the audience Thursday night were there to speak against rezoning the former Timber Ridge Golf Club, which is now owned by New Beginnings Recovery Center. The group plans to open a men’s residential drug rehabilitation program on the property.

Tags