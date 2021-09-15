You have permission to edit this article.
White Plains falls to Jacksonville, looks to Cherokee County next

Playing in a Class 4A, Region 4 game at Jacksonville on Friday of last week, White Plains fell behind by three scores two minutes into the second quarter and eventually lost 48-7. Trailing 21-0, White Plains put together a 74-yard drive in nine plays to score. It started with a quick pass from quarterback Hayden Howard to wide receiver and wingback Dylan Barksdale for a 28-yard gain.

Howard and Barksdale hooked up twice more for gains of 4 yards and 15 yards, inching closer to Jacksonville’s end zone. On fourth-and-10 from the Jacksonville 26, tailback Walker O’Steen faked a toss sweep around right end and completed a 21-yard halfback pass to Barksdale.

