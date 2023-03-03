 Skip to main content
Tornado watch issued for Calhoun County

A tornado watch has been issued for the following counties: Cherokee, Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Randolph, Shelby and Talladega. 

Spokesperson for the Calhoun County EMA, Brittney Reaves, said that all storm shelters in Calhoun County are open at this time. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.

