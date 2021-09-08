You have permission to edit this article.
Spring Garden records second consecutive shutout

High school football teaser

Photo by Jonathan Johnson.

Spring Garden’s defensive unit will be looking for its third consecutive shutout when Class 2A, Region 6 opponent Locust Fork comes to Spring Garden (2-0) on Friday. The Panthers earned their second shutout in as many starts last week at Walnut Grove with a 28-0 victory over West End. Despite the shutout, the win wasn’t very satisfying to coach Jason Howard.

“I felt like we played flat but our defense still played well enough to get us a win on the road,” Howard said. 

