Spring Garden hosts Gaston for homecoming

Stepping up in class for their midseason non-region game, the Class 2A Spring Garden Panthers hosted Class 3A Hokes Bluff on Friday of last week. Spring Garden scored twice in the first quarter and once in the third and defeated the Eagles 21-0. Last year, Hokes Bluff handed the Panthers their only loss of the regular season, winning 42-28 at Hokes Bluff.
Spring Garden (4-1) returns to 2A, Region 6 action at home Friday night against Gaston. Friday’s contest will be homecoming for the Panthers. Gaston is 0-6 after losing to Ragland at home while Spring Garden was shutting out Hokes Bluff for its third whitewash of the season. The Panthers opened the current season with shutouts of Cedar Bluff and West End.