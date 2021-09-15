Spring Garden faces Region 6 challenge at Cleveland

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Spring Garden used three first-quarter touchdowns to take an early lead over visiting Locust Fork on Friday of last week and went on to defeat the Hornets 48-19. With the win, the Panthers improved to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in Class 2A, Region 6. The win over Locust Fork also moved Spring Garden up a notch in this week’s ASWA poll to No. 3 among Class 2A programs.
Spring Garden travels to Cleveland on Friday for what is expected to be the Panthers’ biggest challenge to date. Cleveland (2-1) dropped a 41-20 decision to 4A Oneonta in a “Week Zero” game but is 2-0 in Region 6 games after slugging Locust Fork 62-19 two weeks ago and West End 65-21 last week.