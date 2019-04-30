Pleasant Valley finished its regular-season softball schedule with a 5-4 win over visiting White Plains in nine innings Friday.
The Raiders began their postseason at home with a 13-2 victory over Weaver in five innings on Monday in the Class 3A, Area 11 tournament. The tournament continued Tuesday and will conclude Thursday.
With the win over Weaver, Pleasant Valley improved to 24-9. Madison Borders worked all five innings, giving up two hits and two runs. She struck out one and walked two.
Chandler Dorsett and Savannah Williams each recorded a double and two singles. Dorsett knocked in four runs and Williams had three RBIs. Ava Boozer and Julianna Ballew each had two hits in two at-bats and scored twice. Rylee Haynes singled, was hit by a pitch and scored two runs. Courtesy runner Taylor Nix also scored two runs. Cortney Williams singled and drove in two runs. Lindsey Pritchett and Krystal Brown each went 1-for-3. Pritchett scored a run and added an RBI.
Cortney Williams was the heroine on Friday. Her two-run double in the bottom of the ninth inning scored Pritchett with the tying run and Savannah Williams with the game-winner. Borders got the final out in the top of the ninth and picked up the pitching win. Leah Patterson struck out 10 over 8 2/3 innings.
Cortney Williams finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Pritchett and Haynes each had a pair of singles. Savannah Williams doubled, singled and scored four runs. Ballew, Boozer, Brown and Harris recorded one single apiece.