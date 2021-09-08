Pleasant Valley hosts Weaver football Friday

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Visiting Hokes Bluff defeated Pleasant Valley 41-0 on Friday in the opening Class 3A, Region 5 game for each school.
“The score was no indication of what kind of game it was,” Raiders head football coach Jonathan Nix said Tuesday. “I thought the first half we probably played the best football we’ve played this year, especially on the defensive side. We forced, I think, three turnovers in the first half. We just couldn’t get anything moving on offense.”