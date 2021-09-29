Piedmont volleyball improves to 19-6

Piedmont defeated Weaver 25-11, 25-14, 11-25, 16-25, 15-7 and Cedar Bluff 25-8, 25-15, 25-19 last week but fell to Pleasant Valley 26-24, 25-23, 25-22 on Tuesday. The Bulldogs dropped to 19-6 overall. In the Pleasant Valley match, Z’Hayla Walker recorded nine kills to lead the Bulldogs on offense. Lele Ridley had six kills. Jenna Calvert and Emma Grace Todd each made three kills. Calvert also served three aces.
Setter Jaycee Glover led in assists with 18 and in digs with six. Calvert and Cayla Brothers each had four digs. Walker finished with three digs and two blocks. Ridley added two digs.