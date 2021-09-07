You have permission to edit this article.
Piedmont improves to 11-2 with seven wins last week

High school volleyball teaser

Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

 Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Piedmont was 7-1 in volleyball action last week and improved to 11-2 on the season. The Bulldogs closed out the week on Saturday in the White Plains tournament by defeating Saks (25-6, 25-17), Ranburne (25-20, 25-9) and Cedar Bluff (25-17, 23-25, 15-8) in pool play. They suffered their only loss of the week in the semifinal round of the championship bracket against Cleburne County. Piedmont won the first set 25-23 then Cleburne County won the final two sets and the match 25-17, 18-16.

On Sept. 2, the Bulldogs won a tri-match at White Plains. They defeated host White Plains 25-21, 25-23 and Ranburne 25-6, 25-11.

