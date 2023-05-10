 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Walker, Woods best for Alexandria girls at 5A state track meet

Track and field teaser

Senior Jordyn Walker and junior Danashia Woods each recorded a fourth-place finish for Alexandria in the AHSAA Class 5A track and field meet at Gulf Shores over the weekend. Walker jumped 16 feet, 7 inches in the long jump to earn five team points for the Valley Cubs.

Woods was fourth in the discus with her throw of 99 feet, 9 inches. Freshman Tyasha Hunt was eighth in the discus at 92 feet, 9 inches.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.