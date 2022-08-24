 Skip to main content
Prep football: Spring Garden's ground assault too much for Sand Rock

Kirsten Fiscus

Sand Rock and Spring Garden opened the 2022 high school football season for each team at Spring Garden last Thursday. The Wildcats may have wished they hadn’t made the trip off the mountain after Spring Garden rushed its way to a 40-8 victory over its intra-county rival.

Sophomore running back Connor Bates scored on runs of 61, 5 and 51 yards in the first half. Bates also ran for a two-point conversion after quarterback Chapel Pope scored Spring Garden’s second touchdown on a 78-yard run midway through the second quarter. At halftime, Bates had carried 13 times for 168 yards and the Panthers held a 26-0 lead.

