 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Golden Eagles handle first challenger Boaz, Alexandria next

Jax Aleaxandria sights

Game referee Ron Burgess does the traditional coin toss with the game captains of both teams before the AHSAA football game between Jacksonville and Alexandria in Jacksonville. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Jacksonville’s first four opponents in the 2022 football season — Boaz, Alexandria, Handley and Anniston — each made the AHSAA playoffs last season. The Golden Eagles passed their first test of the early season with flying colors last Friday in Jacksonville, defeating visiting Boaz 27-7 as quarterback Jim Ogle completed four touchdown passes.

This week, the Golden Eagles face their first road test when they travel to Alexandria to take on the Valley Cubs. Jacksonville will have the advantage of having played a game. The Eagles will be at a disadvantage, too. Alexandria played a jamboree last week and will not have true game film to swap ahead of Friday’s contest.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.