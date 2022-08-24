Prep football: Golden Eagles handle first challenger Boaz, Alexandria next

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Game referee Ron Burgess does the traditional coin toss with the game captains of both teams before the AHSAA football game between Jacksonville and Alexandria in Jacksonville. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Jacksonville’s first four opponents in the 2022 football season — Boaz, Alexandria, Handley and Anniston — each made the AHSAA playoffs last season. The Golden Eagles passed their first test of the early season with flying colors last Friday in Jacksonville, defeating visiting Boaz 27-7 as quarterback Jim Ogle completed four touchdown passes.
This week, the Golden Eagles face their first road test when they travel to Alexandria to take on the Valley Cubs. Jacksonville will have the advantage of having played a game. The Eagles will be at a disadvantage, too. Alexandria played a jamboree last week and will not have true game film to swap ahead of Friday’s contest.