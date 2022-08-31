 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Cleburne County set to open region play against Talladega

Alexandria at CCHS action BW 04.JPG

Cleburne County head coach Joby Burns during the Alexandria at Cleburne County game. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Northside advanced to the second round of the Class 4A football playoffs last year and opened its 2022 season with a 35-0 shutout of Hale County. That didn’t seem to intimidate the Cleburne County Tigers in the least at L.E Bell Stadium on Friday of last week. The Tigers limited the Rams from Tuscaloosa County to two touchdowns. However, the Tigers scored just once themselves. Northside eventually won 13-7.

Tigers head coach Joby Burns said Monday his team’s defense “held them down around the goal line twice. They had a chance to score a good bit more but we did hold them. That was good. We played hard. Defensively, I thought we did some good things. They were pretty big. I was proud of the way the guys played. I thought they tackled pretty well, didn’t just give up any huge plays.”

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.