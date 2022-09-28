 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Alexandria looks for region win at St. Clair County

Alexandria vs. Springville BW 013.JPG

Alexandria head coach Todd Ginn during the Springville at Alexandria game. Photo by Bill Wilson

Alexandria travels to Odenville on Friday for a Class 5A, Region 6 contest against The St. Clair County Saints. A win over the Saints will give the Valley Cubs three region wins, which should be the number needed to reach the AHSAA Class 5A playoffs. Region games at home against Leeds and Southside follow. Wins over the Greenwave and the Panthers would be icing on Alexandria’s playoff cake.

The Clay Central Volunteers found a way to limit Alexandria senior running back and pass catcher Antonio Ross to 94 rushing yards, well below his per game average, on 29 carries and defeated the Valley Cubs 21-7 on Friday in Clay County.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.