Piedmont softball blanks rival Cherokee County

Piedmont bounced back from a so-so performance in a weekend tournament at Sand Mountain Park with a 4-0 win Monday over inter-county rival Cherokee County. The Bulldogs improved to 26-10 with the win in Centre. Jenna Calvert and Savannah Smith got Piedmont off to a good start in the first inning. Calvert singled with one away and Smith followed her with a scorching home run over the left field fence.
Third baseman Jaycee Glover scored the third and fourth runs for the Bulldogs. Glover led off the fifth inning with a single and eventually scored on an error. In the seventh, Glover singled with two down and scored all the way from first base on a double to center field by Sarah Goss.