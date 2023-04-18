 Skip to main content
Piedmont softball blanks rival Cherokee County

Softball teaser
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Piedmont bounced back from a so-so performance in a weekend tournament at Sand Mountain Park with a 4-0 win Monday over inter-county rival Cherokee County. The Bulldogs improved to 26-10 with the win in Centre. Jenna Calvert and Savannah Smith got Piedmont off to a good start in the first inning. Calvert singled with one away and Smith followed her with a scorching home run over the left field fence.

Third baseman Jaycee Glover scored the third and fourth runs for the Bulldogs. Glover led off the fifth inning with a single and eventually scored on an error. In the seventh, Glover singled with two down and scored all the way from first base on a double to center field by Sarah Goss.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.