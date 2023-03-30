 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Piedmont: Smith strikes out 10 as she twirls a shutout against Oxford

Savannah Smith

Piedmont pitcher Savannah Smith

 Thomas Ashworth, The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Piedmont pitcher Savannah Smith says that one of the reasons for her success on the mound is due to the spin she puts on pitches, with a large part of her outs coming from balls in play.

“I’m not a speed guy, I’m more of a spin,” Savannah Smith said. “I miss barrels, so I get ground balls and pop ups for the defense.”