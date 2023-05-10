Jacksonville's Fisher finishes fourth in triple jump at 4A state track meet

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Ky’Dric Fisher had the best individual performance for Jacksonville in the AHSAA Class 4A state track meet in Gulf Shores over the weekend. The junior leaped 42 feet, 10 inches in the triple jump and finished fourth. Fisher also recorded a 21 feet, 2.5 inches long jump for a fifth-place finish in that event.
Senior Ronnie Matthews was sixth at the state meet in the 200-meter dash in 22.65 seconds.