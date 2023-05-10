 Skip to main content
Jacksonville's Fisher finishes fourth in triple jump at 4A state track meet

Track and field teaser

Ky’Dric Fisher had the best individual performance for Jacksonville in the AHSAA Class 4A state track meet in Gulf Shores over the weekend. The junior leaped 42 feet, 10 inches in the triple jump and finished fourth. Fisher also recorded a 21 feet, 2.5 inches long jump for a fifth-place finish in that event.

Senior Ronnie Matthews was sixth at the state meet in the 200-meter dash in 22.65 seconds.

