Jacksonville High boys basketball opens with win

Jacksonville v Faith Boys

Jacksonville's Cade Phillips dunks the ball with authority during the Jacksonville vs Faith AHSAA boys basketball game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

There were lots of firsts at Van Deerman Gymnasium when the Jacksonville High School boys opened the 2021-22 season last Thursday. The student seating section filled well before the boys game started and students poured out on the floor to form a human tunnel for the six available players to enter. New head coach Shane Morrow sat on the varsity bench as head coach for the first time when the Golden Eagles took the court against visiting Faith Christian and eventually downed the Lions 104-59.

The opening tip went from Cade Phillips, the much-anticipated transfer from Westbrook Christian, to Devin Barksdale for the first time. Ethan Duke scored the first two points of 2021-22 on the game’s initial possession.

