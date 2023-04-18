 Skip to main content
Jacksonville baseball hosts West Limestone in first round of Class 4A playoffs

New Baseball teaser

Jacksonville scored five times in the top of the seventh inning Friday at Choccolocco Park and defeated American Christian of Tuscaloosa 9-6. The Golden Eagles sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the seventh. The first five scored and seven of the first eight reached base with a hit or a walk. Jim Ogle started the rally with a double to right field. Grant Patterson’s base hit moved Ogle to third. Patterson stole second and Jackson Bonner walked to load the bases.

Ryan Mitchell doubled to drive in Ogle and Patterson, knotting the score at 6-6. Gavin Peeler walked to load the bases again. Carmelo Canales singled, scoring Bonner and Mitchell. Drew Pridgen’s base hit sent Peeler home with the ninth run for the Eagles. The outburst of runs made Maguire Mallett the winning pitcher.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.