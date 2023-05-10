 Skip to main content
Alexandria softball opens East Regional in Marshall County on Thursday

alexandria v lincoln - area softball 020 tw.jpg

Alexandria defeats Lincoln 12-0 to win the 5A Area 12 softball championship.

Alexandria routed Lincoln 13-1 May 2 in five innings to start the Class 5A, Area 10 tournament and finished the tournament with a 12-0 win over the Golden Bears in the championship game on May 4.

The Valley Cubs will play Sardis on Thursday in the first round of the East Regional tournament at Sand Mountain Park in Marshall County. The game is scheduled for a 9 a.m. start.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.