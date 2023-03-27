Parole reform bill sees opposition, sent to subcommittee

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
MONTGOMERY — Amid eligible Alabama prisoners being denied parole at increasing rates, a bill designed to reverse that trend saw opposition in the House Judiciary Committee last week, and was ultimately sent to the subcommittee.
Sponsored by Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, House Bill 16 would create an eight-person council to develop and employ eligibility guidelines for the state’s parole board. Were those guidelines to be deviated from, the bill would mandate that the board produce a report explaining the reason for deviation. The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied 90 percent of eligible applicants last fiscal year.