 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Parole reform bill sees opposition, sent to subcommittee

MONTGOMERY — Amid eligible Alabama prisoners being denied parole at increasing rates, a bill designed to reverse that trend saw opposition in the House Judiciary Committee last week, and was ultimately sent to the subcommittee.

Sponsored by Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, House Bill 16 would create an eight-person council to develop and employ eligibility guidelines for the state’s parole board. Were those guidelines to be deviated from, the bill would mandate that the board produce a report explaining the reason for deviation. The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied 90 percent of eligible applicants last fiscal year.