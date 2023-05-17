 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Jacksonville student is helping to close the digital gap

Sarah Sloughfy Jacksonville Exchange Club

Sarah Sloughfy, a sophomore at Jacksonville High School, shared her dedication to helping people who need more education about using the internet at a recent meeting of the Jacksonville Exchange Club.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

“Being able to use the internet is important in many aspects of life,” Sarah Sloughfy told members of the Jacksonville Exchange Club.

The Jacksonville High School sophomore informed the civic club at its Thursday meeting about the mission of the 4-H Tech Changemakers, an initiative through the national 4-H organization that puts youth in a leadership position to teach awareness about the digital gap for those with and without Wi-Fi, computers and smartphones.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 