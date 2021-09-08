You have permission to edit this article.
Golden Eagles host White Plains for homecoming Friday

High school football teaser

Photo by Jonathan Johnson.

Jacksonville (1-2) hosts White Plains (1-2) for homecoming Friday. The game will be a battle of teams that opened region play with a loss last week and can ill afford another region defeat.

Playing without starting quarterback Jim Ogle limited Jacksonville’s options in a 22-9 road loss to Anniston on Friday. The Golden Eagles were able to move the ball for just 112 yards of total offense, 75 yards passing and 37 yards rushing, and fell to the Bulldogs 22-9. The game opened Class 4A, Region 4 action for each team.

