You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
HEFLIN
WE LOVE STATE PARKS

Girl Scouts event shows love of state parks

  • Comments
Girl Scouts event shows love of state parks

A group of north Alabama Girl Scouts enjoyed the day Saturday at Cheaha State Park during an annual event in the national scouting calendar, “Girl Scouts Love State Parks Weekend.”

On Saturday, 35 people from three different troops gathered for the event. One group was local from Heflin, one group drove from Birmingham, and the third group drove down from Huntsville. During their park visit, the girls learned how to look just a little bit closer at plants, animals and nature in general.

girl scouts heflin park

From left: Arabella Ramsey, Alivia Mayfield and Emersyn Lendrick display their masks made from natural materials.

Tags