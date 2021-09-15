Girl Scouts event shows love of state parks

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
A group of north Alabama Girl Scouts enjoyed the day Saturday at Cheaha State Park during an annual event in the national scouting calendar, “Girl Scouts Love State Parks Weekend.”
On Saturday, 35 people from three different troops gathered for the event. One group was local from Heflin, one group drove from Birmingham, and the third group drove down from Huntsville. During their park visit, the girls learned how to look just a little bit closer at plants, animals and nature in general.