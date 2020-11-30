You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Editorial: We need a holiday miracle to slow coronavirus

US-NEWS-SHELTERS-HIT-HARD-BY-COVID-19-10-MT.jpg

Signage for diners at the Friendship Mission on Airbase Blvd. in Montgomery on  Nov. 23. The meals are being served outside, and the diners must leave the premises to eat because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (TNS)

 Mickey Welsh / Advertiser

Alabama football coach Nick Saban missed Saturday’s Iron Bowl game with Auburn because of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the NFL moved the marquee Baltimore Ravens at the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers matchup from Thanksgiving night to Sunday afternoon, then Tuesday night. The game originally was planned as an after-dinner, prime-time treat following the earlier games.

James Bennett is Executive Editor. Contact him at 256-235-3540 or jbennett@annistonstar.com.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...