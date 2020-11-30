Editorial: We need a holiday miracle to slow coronavirus

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a new monthly subscription is just $.99 cents for the first 30 days. or a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the firstmonth or first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service*
Signage for diners at the Friendship Mission on Airbase Blvd. in Montgomery on Nov. 23. The meals are being served outside, and the diners must leave the premises to eat because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (TNS)
Alabama football coach Nick Saban missed Saturday’s Iron Bowl game with Auburn because of the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the NFL moved the marquee Baltimore Ravens at the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers matchup from Thanksgiving night to Sunday afternoon, then Tuesday night. The game originally was planned as an after-dinner, prime-time treat following the earlier games.