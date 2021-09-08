You have permission to edit this article.
Cleburne County opens 3-0 for first time since 2007

0903 CCHS football

Cleburne County's Tay Cantrell (#1) runs past White Plains defenders. Cleburne County football is off to a 3-0 start after beating White Plains 20-3 on the road on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

 Photo by Misty Pointer/Special to The News Journal

Cleburne County football is off to a 3-0 start after beating White Plains 20-3 on the road Friday evening. It was the Class 4A, Region 4 opener for each team. The last 3-0 start for the Tigers came in 2007. That year Cleburne County won its first eight games on the way to a second place finish in its region. The 2007 team included quarterback Brad Easley, running backs Derek Baker and Levi Davis, fullback Josh Pesnell and kicker Will Gaines. 

“Defensively, we played really well. Keeping them out of the end zone I think definitely was the biggest thing,” Tigers coach Joby Burns said of the win.

