Assisted living center opens in historic Cleburne County High School building

A look at the Carillon Oaks, an independent/living, assisted living and memory care facility in Heflin with Jimmie Thompson III, executive director. The facility is in the old Cleburne County high school (except for the memory unit which is a new building).
One of the model rooms in the facility. Old school photos on the walls of the facility.
HEFLIN — Carillon Oaks Heflin, a facility for independent living, assisted living and memory care, will open its doors for residents Jan. 19.
It’s housed in the old historic Cleburne County High School building on Willoughby Street. Built in 1936 and used until the last class graduated in 1984, the building was bought by the Casey family to save it from demolition and has been a church, an antiques store, auction house, a consulting business and other ventures. The old red brick high school was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2018.
Outside of the memory care cottage.
Reception area.
Reception area for families.
Break area.
One of the model rooms in the facility. Old school photos on the walls of the facility.
One of the model rooms in the facility. Old school photos on the walls of the facility.
One of the model rooms in the facility. Old school photos on the walls of the facility.
One of the model rooms in the facility. Old school photos on the walls of the facility.
One of the model rooms in the facility. Old school photos on the walls of the facility.
One of the model rooms in the facility.
Hallways in the facility look like they did back in the old days.
Hallways in the facility look like they did back in the old days.
The old school auditorium has been made into a gathering place for residents.
The old school auditorium has been made into a gathering place for residents.
The old school auditorium has been made into a gathering place for residents.
The old school auditorium has been made into a gathering place for residents.
A view of the cafeteria.
Inside the kitchen.
Reception area.
Reception area.
Reception area.
Carillon Oaks, an independent/living, assisted living and memory care facility in Heflin which will open on Jan. 19. The old Cleburne County high school was renovated and repurposed for the facility. The memory care facility is a new building.
Outside of the memory care cottage.
Reception area.
Reception area for families.
Break area.
One of the model rooms in the facility. Old school photos on the walls of the facility.
One of the model rooms in the facility. Old school photos on the walls of the facility.
One of the model rooms in the facility. Old school photos on the walls of the facility.
One of the model rooms in the facility. Old school photos on the walls of the facility.
One of the model rooms in the facility. Old school photos on the walls of the facility.
One of the model rooms in the facility.
Hallways in the facility look like they did back in the old days.
Hallways in the facility look like they did back in the old days.
The old school auditorium has been made into a gathering place for residents.
The old school auditorium has been made into a gathering place for residents.
The old school auditorium has been made into a gathering place for residents.
The old school auditorium has been made into a gathering place for residents.
Hallways in the facility look like they did back in the old days.
A view of the cafeteria.
Inside the kitchen.
Reception area.
Reception area.
Reception area.