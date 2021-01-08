You are the owner of this article.
Assisted living center opens in historic Cleburne County High School building

A look at the Carillon Oaks, an independent/living, assisted living and memory care facility in Heflin with Jimmie Thompson III, executive director. The facility is in the old Cleburne County high school (except for the memory unit which is a new building).

HEFLIN — Carillon Oaks Heflin, a facility for independent living, assisted living and memory care, will open its doors for residents Jan. 19.

It’s housed in the old historic Cleburne County High School building on Willoughby Street. Built in 1936 and used until the last class graduated in 1984, the building was bought by the Casey family to save it from demolition and has been a church, an antiques store, auction house, a consulting business and other ventures. The old red brick high school was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2018.

Carillon Oaks, an independent/living, assisted living and memory care facility in Heflin which will open on Jan. 19. The old Cleburne County high school was renovated and repurposed for the facility. The memory care facility is a new building. 

One of the model rooms in the facility. Old school photos on the walls of the facility.

