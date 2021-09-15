You have permission to edit this article.
Alexandria to face off against Corner

Alexandria scored five touchdowns in the first half and cruised to a 50-7 victory over visiting St. Clair County on Friday of last week. The Valley Cubs led 35-0 at halftime. Javais McGhee scored on runs of one yard and 23 yards. Antonio Ross reached the St. Clair County end zone on runs of 70 and six yards. Ross also had a 49-yard scamper from scrimmage and ended the game with five carries for 143 yards, all in the first half.

Alexandria (3-0) continues Class 5A, Region 6 action at Corner (2-1) on Friday. Like Alexandria, the Yellow Jackets are undefeated in Region 6 games. They dropped their opener to Mortimer Jordan 45-12 but have since beaten region foes St. Clair County 21-13 and Hayden 48-20.

