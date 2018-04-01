Tim Lindblom’s first teaching job was at the University of Georgia in Athens. He taught introductory biology labs in the graduate school and loved it. His mother was a teacher. Since he was a high school student, teaching has been his passion. He said his mother might be the reason for that.
Jacksonville began Class 4A, Area 12 baseball action with a home-and-home series against Cherokee County on Thursday and Friday. The Golden Eagles dropped both games but starting pitchers Blake Morris and Colton Clark each pitched a complete game and each deserved a better fate.
Dianne Marshall’s parents, Burnett Selwin and Thelma Lois (Little) Lindsey worked at Standard Coosa Thatcher. Dianne said her parents had strong work ethics and created inaudible Lindsey beautitudes. Some were: “having a belief in God, the Good Book, Bible was a core teaching; to be dependable, responsible, possess a positive attitude no matter what, be adaptable (have a servant’s heart), honest, integrity . . . be self-motivated and have confidence.
It seems that, by the very nature of being human, something within us celebrates the arrival of spring.
City of Jacksonville 18th Annual Black History Month Celebration Sunday Afternoon At the Jacksonville Community Center