News

JSU dean enjoys bird watching

Tim Lindblom’s first teaching job was at the University of Georgia in Athens. He taught introductory biology labs in the graduate school and loved it. His mother was a teacher. Since he was a high school student, teaching has been his passion. He said his mother might be the reason for that.

Sports

Eagles open area play with losses

Jacksonville began Class 4A, Area 12 baseball action with a home-and-home series against Cherokee County on Thursday and Friday. The Golden Eagles dropped both games but starting pitchers Blake Morris and Colton Clark each pitched a complete game and each deserved a better fate.

Community

Administrative assistant reflects on her career

Administrative assistant reflects on her career

Dianne Marshall’s parents, Burnett Selwin and Thelma Lois (Little) Lindsey worked at Standard Coosa Thatcher. Dianne said her parents had strong work ethics and created inaudible Lindsey beautitudes. Some were: “having a belief in God, the Good Book, Bible was a core teaching; to be dependable, responsible, possess a positive attitude no matter what, be adaptable (have a servant’s heart), honest, integrity . . . be self-motivated and have confidence.