Zaxby’s celebrates reopening, 'proud to operate business in Oxford'

OXFORD — Zaxby’s reopened its Oxford location with a Friday morning celebration.
The store, which has been at its 91 Colonial Drive location for 20 years, has been closed for the past several months getting a makeover and is now open for business once again.
The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce was on hand to help with the ribbon cutting ceremony, which was joined unexpectedly by a family who was traveling from Georgia and was invited to take part.
Melissa Crowe, Zaxby’s vice president and franchisee, addressed the gathering, saying the company was glad to be back to greet its loyal Oxford customers.
“We are a family owned and operated business that has been here for 20 years,” Crowe said. “We couldn’t be happier to be a part of this wonderful town. Our district manager, Melissa Schlerf, is a great leader for us and she is from here.”
“We just want to continue our relationships with everyone here and we are so proud to operate a business in Oxford, Alabama,” Crowe said.
Zaxby’s also operates a location in Anniston.
Both locations are open every day from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Zaxby’s is the second restaurant in the Oxford Exchange area to open its doors in the past few weeks.
Buffalo Wild Wings recently opened a new location at the Exchange and Jim ’N Nick’s B-B-Q is scheduled to open in the former Gridiron restaurant location later this summer.