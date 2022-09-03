 Skip to main content
Young entrepreneur crafts sauces for local farmers market

Kingston Peeler, 15, sells his savory barbecue sauce on Facebook and at farmers markets, and enters it in competitions such as the  Jacksonville State University’s barbecue cookoff Aug. 13. 

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE Fifteen-year-old Kingston Peeler sat behind a stand at Jacksonville’s weekly farmer’s market Saturday with his mom and stepdad. At his table was Peeler’s handcrafted barbecue sauces formulated from a recipe he concocted himself. 

Peeler has been perfecting his craft since the ripe old age of 10, when he began making barbecue sauce for a 4-H competition. 