Worlds of Work exposes thousands of students to career possibilities

OXFORD — Todd Hurst, president of Hurst Construction Company in Munford, is a strong believer in the Worlds of Work Career Expo sponsored by East Alabama Works each year.
He could give a current example at this year’s event as to why.
More than 8,000 eighth- and eleventh-grade students from seven area counties paid a visit to the Oxford Civic Center during the three-day event to experience “hands-on” the career potentials in the fields of agriculture and outdoor resources; automotive and manufacturing; communications, media and marketing; construction; education and training; energy and utilities; engineering; healthcare; public safety; and transportation distribution and logistics.
Hurst, who serves as chairman of East Alabama Works, the sponsoring agency, spoke to the dozens of business and industry leaders whose companies participated at this year’s event. During a sponsors’ appreciation breakfast, Hurst related the story of a student who had visited his company’s exhibit six years ago, showing interest in the construction industry.
“We had a little kid come through that later came by our office,” Hurst said. “He said, ‘Mr. Hurst, I don’t know if you remember me or not, but I came through Worlds of Work and I’d like a job.’”
Hurst said the young man’s work proved to be “awesome.”
“He helped people and was the role model within the company,” he said. “He kept accelerating and now has his own company.”
Hurst said that example proves the Worlds of Work “plants seeds” in the minds of young people about the careers they might choose for their lives.
The keynote speaker for the breakfast was USAF Col. (Ret.) Chris Stricklin, founder of Dunn University which he started to “recruit, train, develop and retain the best skilled workforce possible while improving our communities and industries in pursuit of achieving both our corporate and individual true potential.”
“The mission of why we are here today is to move our communities forward with workforce ready graduates,” Stricklin said. “I have told people they should never have a job in their lives. They need to have a career. If we only have talent and a market for that talent, that’s a job. Once that aligns with our passion in life, it becomes a career.”
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.
