World Changers will be changing some homeowners’ lives this summer

World Changers is coming back this summer to Anniston and Oxford to help qualifying homeowners with home repairs.
Representatives of the faith-based nonprofit will be in Anniston from July 18-23 offering construction work including wheelchair ramps, exterior painting, deck repairs and roof repairs.
Anniston homeowners can pick up an application for assistance at Anniston City Hall or it can be downloaded at: https://www.annistonal.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/2022-World-Changers-App.pdf
Homeowners must attach copies of their property deed and income to their application. Applications will not be considered without those two items and only property inside the city limits of Anniston and Oxford will be eligible.
The deadline for Anniston homeowners to turn in their applications is Friday, Feb. 11, by 3 p.m.
Homeowners in Oxford can pick up an application in the city clerk’s office and they are due back by March 11.
Robert Scheitlin, local construction coordinator with World Changers, said last month more than 90 volunteers had already signed up to come to Calhoun County to help homeowners with repairs. Scheitlin mentioned that only homeowners can apply for repairs, not renters.
For answers to questions contact Melinda L. Fowles, CDBG and home program specialist, with Anniston’s Community Development Block Grant Department at 256-231-7623.
Fowles said she is looking forward to the World Changers coming to Anniston this summer.
“Home repairs are greatly needed in the Anniston area for the Anniston residents and we are just happy to have World Changers to come in and provide those services to our community, it means a great deal, it means a lot,” Fowles said.
World Changers is a faith-based independent nonprofit organization that offers both non-construction and construction ministry sites by utilizing volunteers and other resources.