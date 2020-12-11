Work begins on new housing development in western Anniston

People in Anniston’s Glenndale subdivision are seeing something this month they haven’t seen in a long time: bulldozers clearing land for new houses.
Construction workers have been preparing a 7-acre plot near Chestnut Street for construction of five new houses. It’s the first new housing development the western side of town has seen in years.
“It’s been a long time since a new subdivision has happened here,” said Christopher Lindsey, owner of Fresh Start Homes, which is building the houses.
Fresh Start earlier this year persuaded the Anniston City Council to give it $600,000 — money the council got through federal Housing and Urban Development grants — to build affordable houses on the site. The tract can hold 11 houses, Lindsey said, but the first phase of construction will build just five.
Were the houses up for sale, Lindsey said, they’d go for $100,000 to $160,000 each. The initial five, though, will be rentals, with rent set according to HUD guidelines to make the dwellings affordable for low- and moderate-income people.
Anniston hasn’t seen many new housing developments in this century. With the closure of the Army base Fort McClellan in 1999, the city’s population shrank, and it continues to decline.
The damage is clearly worst west of Quintard, where boarded-up, long-empty houses are a common site in some neighborhoods. Glenndale seems to have gone largely untouched by those changes: Well-kept houses line the street, with a car in every driveway. But even this neighborhood hasn’t seen new construction in a while. According to accounts from the time in The Anniston Star, the neighborhood was first developed in the 1970s, and the last empty lots went up for sale in the late 1990s.
It’s possible more new construction could come to the city soon.
Locally and across the state, housing prices are rising despite the pandemic, and industry watchers for months have been saying the supply of available houses is low. Across town in Golden Springs, developer Don James is building a 126-house subdivision which city officials have described as the first large residential development in the city in recent memory — though COVID and bad weather have slowed that construction.
Lindsey acknowledges that Glenndale residents have had some concerns, expressed at earlier meetings, about the arrival of the new development.
“The residents were concerned that if they’re going to be rental they’re going to be run-down,” Lindsey said. He said he’s willing to sell future houses on the site if buyers are interested.
Last week on Chestnut Street, however, residents expressed more curiosity than concern about the project. Some weren’t aware of the development; others knew that new houses were coming, but weren’t sure if the work going on in the neighborhood was connected to that development.
“I really didn’t know anything about it,” said Tarquez Bullock, a Chestnut Street resident.
Quinesha Davis, another Chestnut Street resident, said he has some questions.
“I’m trying to be nice, but it is really close,” said Davis, who can see much of the work from her back yard.
For Davis, the big concern is how people will get into and out of the new development. At present, trucks and other work equipment enter the site on a gravel road between two Chestnut Street houses.
Lindsey said there will be only one road in and out of the development, along the same path the trucks are using. He said the developers will build the road and likely turn it over to the city for future maintenance — a common practice for subdivision developers.
Fresh Start plans to hold an official groundbreaking for the development on Dec. 15, Lindsey said. The project is expected to be complete in summer of 2021.