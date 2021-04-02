Woodland man indicted on dozens of child porn charges

Authorities arrested a Woodland man Thursday after a Randolph County grand jury indicted him on 50 child pornography charges.
Randolph County sheriff’s deputies arrested the 30-year-old man on Thursday afternoon after he was indicted on 50 counts of possession of child pornography.
According to his indictment, the man was found in possession of explicit images of minors.
An attempt Friday afternoon to reach deputies for additional comment was unsuccessful.
The man was booked into the Randolph County Jail with bond set at $500,000. As of Friday, the man was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
Possession of child pornography is a Class C felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000 for each charge if convicted.