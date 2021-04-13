Woodland man indicted in 2019 attempted murder case

A Randolph County grand jury indicted a Woodland man recently after he allegedly beat a man in an attempt to kill him in 2019.
The grand jury indicted William Newton Stewart, 40, during its spring term on charges of attempted murder and menacing.
According to court documents, Stewart beat a man with a 2x4 piece of wood and the stock of a shotgun on Aug. 21, 2019. Stewart also allegedly pointed the shotgun at the man and pulled the trigger.
Randolph County sheriff’s deputies initially charged Stewart in June with first-degree assault and menacing.
An attempt Tuesday to reach Stewart’s attorney for additional comment was not immediately successful.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Stewart could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.